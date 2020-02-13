Eleen Donre bought the winning “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant game ticket on Feb. 3 at Ed’s Mini Mart, a convenience store at 89 Washington St. in Gloucester, the lottery said in a statement.

Eleen Donre, of Gloucester, won a $1 million prize on a lottery ticket she bought on the way to pick her son up from school.

This is the largest winning lottery ticket Ed’s has ever sold, said Monty Patel, the store’s owner. Until Donre’s win, Patel said the largest amount won on a ticket from the store was $10,000.

Ed’s will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, the lottery said.

Donre chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said.

Three $2 million prizes and three $1 million prizes are still up for grabs in the “2,000,000 50X Cashword” $10 instant game, the lottery said.

