A Gloucester woman won a $1 million prize on a lottery ticket she bought while on her way to pick up her son from school, the Massachusetts Lottery said.
Eleen Donre bought the winning “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant game ticket on Feb. 3 at Ed’s Mini Mart, a convenience store at 89 Washington St. in Gloucester, the lottery said in a statement.
This is the largest winning lottery ticket Ed’s has ever sold, said Monty Patel, the store’s owner. Until Donre’s win, Patel said the largest amount won on a ticket from the store was $10,000.
Ed’s will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, the lottery said.
Donre chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said.
Three $2 million prizes and three $1 million prizes are still up for grabs in the “2,000,000 50X Cashword” $10 instant game, the lottery said.
