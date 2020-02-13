A Green Line train was taken out of service Thursday morning after a brake problem at Copley Station caused smokey conditions on the platform, according to the MBTA and rider photos posted to Twitter.

The T confirmed the brake issue via its own official Twitter feed at 9:15 a.m., responding to a message from a tweeter whose handle is @SickoModeDre. Sicko Mode posted a photo of light smoke wafting above the platform near the rear of the train and suggested the trolley had caught fire.