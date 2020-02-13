A Green Line train was taken out of service Thursday morning after a brake problem at Copley Station caused smokey conditions on the platform, according to the MBTA and rider photos posted to Twitter.
The T confirmed the brake issue via its own official Twitter feed at 9:15 a.m., responding to a message from a tweeter whose handle is @SickoModeDre. Sicko Mode posted a photo of light smoke wafting above the platform near the rear of the train and suggested the trolley had caught fire.
We LOVE when the green line decouples and catches fire in between stations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#mbta pic.twitter.com/SModhIcRSD— tneck Dre™️ (@SickoModeDre) February 13, 2020
Not so, according to the T.
“Good Morning and thanks for reaching out,” the T tweeted in response. “This train was taken out of service due to a report of brakes holding and is heading out of the central subway at this time.”
Advertisement
Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesman, added via email that there was no fire and attributed the smoke to “the brakes not releasing.”
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.