For those who still might not be familiar with the unofficial holiday, the concept is pretty simple: Celebrating female friendships the day before the world becomes clogged with lovey-dovey Valentine’s Day.

The notion has exploded in popularity in recent years, thanks to “Parks and Recreation,” where Amy Poehler’s exuberant character, Leslie Knope, dreamed up the day so she could shower her female friends and family members with love — as well as hand-knit presents and 5,000-word essays on what makes them special.

The gal-pal day has gained steam since then, being reprised on the show, and even leading the Associated Press to send out planning reminders beforehand.

So if you’re planning to observe the “holiday” with the Shakira to your JLo, here’s a look at what’s going on in the Boston area.

Galentine’s Day at Lamplighter

Lamplighter Brewing Co. in Cambridge invites women to “celebrate great friendships (and waffles)” from Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen as the brewery plays “Parks and Recreation” on a projector. Attendees can also make valentines “for maximum gal pal appreciation.” Pro tip: More than 700 people are “interested” on Facebook — last year, more than 3,000 people showed their interest — so if you’re hoping to attend, maybe plan to arrive early.

Galentine’s Day Party at OAK Long Bar + Kitchen

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen is teaming up with The Food Lens to “throw a party for ladies to celebrate the ladies in their lives,” an event posting says. The soiree includes standout rosés produced by female vintners, Galentine’s Day themed cocktails, pastries, cheese, and a raw bar, among other goodies. Tickets are $55 and include food, two specialty cocktails, the wine tasting, and a $10 donation to Women’s Lunch Place, a daytime shelter on Newbury Street.

BYOBoard Charcuterie Class at Night Shift Brewing

If you’re hoping to make some Insta-worthy charcuterie boards, this event has got you covered. A $35 ticket to the event at the Night Shift location in Everett covers beer, tips and tricks from Mary Charcuterie, and supplies needed to build your board. Attendees should bring their own board — although for $3 extra, you can also buy a disposable one on-site.

Galentine’s Day at ONCE Somerville

ONCE Lounge in Somerville is hosting a free, 21+ event with locally-owned vendors selling jewelry, clothing, candles, treats, “sexy things,” and self-care items. There will also be food, dancing, tarot readers, a photobooth, and local craft brew tastings.

Galentine’s Day at Brideside Boston

No, you don’t have to be single to celebrate Galentine’s Day. For those thinking about sartorial romance, the newly-opened bridal store on Newbury Street will host a celebration with champagne, sweets from Silver Whisk Bakery, music, palm readings, and a photo booth. There will also be dry styling and braiding services from SalonCapri, and mini makeovers.

