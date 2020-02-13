A number of Massachusetts communities have delayed school Thursday as a winter storm is lingering in the area, coating the state with a mix of rain and snow and making roads slick.
Coastal communities including Boston are mostly facing a day of rain, but in towns west of Route 128, anywhere from 2-4 inches has been forecast by the National Weather Service.
Here is a list of the delays. Click here to refresh the page for the latest updates.
Andover Public Schools
Billerica Public Schools
Chelsmford Public Schools
Dracut Public Schools
Fitchburg Public Schools
Groton-Dunstable Regional School District
Lawrence Public Schools
Littleton Public Schools
Lowell Public Schools
Methuen Public Schools
Nashoba Valley Technical High School
North Andover Public Schools
Pentucket Regional Schools
Westford Public Schools
Wilmington Public Schools
Worcester Public Schools
Tewksbury Public Schools
Tyngsborough Public Schools
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.