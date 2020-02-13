fb-pixel

A number of Massachusetts communities have delayed school Thursday as a winter storm is lingering in the area, coating the state with a mix of rain and snow and making roads slick.

Coastal communities including Boston are mostly facing a day of rain, but in towns west of Route 128, anywhere from 2-4 inches has been forecast by the National Weather Service.

Here is a list of the delays. Click here to refresh the page for the latest updates.

Andover Public Schools

Billerica Public Schools

Chelsmford Public Schools

Dracut Public Schools

Fitchburg Public Schools

Groton-Dunstable Regional School District

Lawrence Public Schools

Littleton Public Schools

Lowell Public Schools

Methuen Public Schools

Nashoba Valley Technical High School

North Andover Public Schools

Pentucket Regional Schools

Westford Public Schools

Wilmington Public Schools

Worcester Public Schools

Tewksbury Public Schools

Tyngsborough Public Schools

