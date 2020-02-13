Medford police and other law enforcement agencies have completed an on-scene investigation near St. Clement Church in Medford that began before dawn Thursday.
However, police have not currently offered an explanation for the activity on the city line with Somerville that is also near a Tufts University facility.
In a tweet on its official Twitter account, Medford police alerted residents to the investigation around 5:45 a.m.
***Police Activity in an around St. Clements is now clear and area is now open. Thank you for you cooperation**— Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) February 13, 2020
Police said the location was near the intersections of Boston Avenue and Harvard Street.
An updated tweet declaring the incident was over was posted around 6:30 a.m.
"Police Activity in an around St. Clements is now clear and area is now open. Thank you for you cooperation,'' police wrote.
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.