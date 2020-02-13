In the wild, there is only about one blue lobster for every two million of its crustacean companions. Following a 30-day quarantine to make sure the lobster was healthy, Patriot Lobster of Salem gifted it to the aquarium for its Isle of Shoals exhibit.

One in a million? Try one in two million.

“The Isle of Shoals is an exhibit that represents the rocky coast of New Hampshire and some of the animals that can be found there,” NEA Senior Aquarist Bill Murphy said. “Because of the coast’s rocky habitat, it creates perfect homes for lobsters and other fish that use the rocks as refuge and for food source.”

The new addition to the aquarium’s family is the only blue lobster on exhibit, but they have three others used for live animal presentations, he said.

Rare lobsters aren’t so rare at the aquarium. Fishermen and retail outlets over the years have sent in many colorful crustaceans, including a yellow one and a calico one, both found in about every 30 million lobsters. There’s also the “Halloween” lobster, emblazoned with a half-black, half-orange coloring, that is one in 50 million.

When there’s a surplus of a certain type of lobster, the aquarium occasionally sends some to other institutions, Murphy said. However, with only a few blue lobsters in the Aquarium’s collection, it looks like the new arrival may call Boston home for its entire life.

