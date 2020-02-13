This is the building on Munroe Street in Lynn that caught on fire on Feb. 13, 1895. (Boston Globe Archive)

It was Feb. 13, 1895 — a Wednesday evening — and someone noticed smoke coming from the basement of W. Henry Hutchinson’s hardware store at 53-55 Munroe Street. The Globe reported that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the building was filled with smoke, but no flames were visible.

One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, a deadly fire in downtown Lynn took the lives of four firefighters and changed the city forever.

This illustration shows the scene of the deadly fire on Munroe Street in Lynn on Feb. 13, 1895.

But dangerously flammable materials lurked inside building. The hardware store contained paints, oils, and varnishes, as well as cartridges and powder ammunition.

After 45 minutes of battling the fire, flames started coming through the roof. Suddenly, there was a powerful explosion, and “the building collapsed like an eggshell,” according to a report in The Boston Globe.

A huge explosion caused the building to collapse, and the walls of the building toppled into the street and an adjacent alleyway. (Boston Globe Archive) Boston Globe Archive

“A cry of horror went up from the spectators, as a dozen firemen were buried in debris in the alleyway,” the Globe reported. “Willing volunteers sprang to the rescue. The flames were dangerously near the spot where the men lay buried, and all the available streams of water were brought to bear on this point. It was a horrible spectacle, and the stoutest hearts quailed.”

Water seemed to have little effect on the blaze. The fire spread to an adjoining building and “the heavens were lighted up by the brilliant light of the flames,” the Globe reported.

Three Lynn firefighters — Thomas E. Murray, John F. Donlon, and Henry L. Skinner — died in the line of duty that evening. A fourth firefighter, Abraham C. Moody, was hospitalized with serious injuries and died three days later.

Three Lynn firefighters - Thomas E. Murray, John F. Donlon, and Henry L. Skinner - died in the line of duty on Feb. 13, 1895. A fourth firefighter, Abraham C. Moody (not pictured), was hospitalized with serious injuries and died three days later. (Boston Globe Archive) Boston Globe Archive

Murray was 24 years old when he died. The Globe reported that he “was a morocco dresser by trade,” (which meant he worked with leather) and he’d been with the Lynn Fire Department for three years. He was married and lived at 28 Amity St. with his wife and their newborn baby, who was just six weeks old.

Skinner, 28, lived at 95 Blossom St. with his wife and their 1-year-old child. He was a painter by trade, and had been with the Lynn Fire Department for eight years, following in the footsteps of his firefighter father, Daniel C. Skinner, who tragically died in the line of duty in 1888.

Moody was the son of the late Chief Engineer A.C. Moody and had been connected to the Lynn Fire Department since he was 15 years old. He lived at 27 Alley St. with his wife and 4-year-old daughter.

Donlon, 35, also lived on Alley Street. Like Murray, he was also a morocco dresser by trade, and he’d been with the fire department for eight years. He was married and had two young children, ages 5 and 9.

That night a Globe reporter stopped by Donlon’s home at 24 Alley St. and spoke to his newly-widowed wife, who was heartbroken. “There is my poor husband,” she said, pointing to his picture on the parlor wall. It was encased in a heavy gilt frame. She took it down carefully, holding it gently in her hands as tears streamed down her cheeks. “That’s all I have left of poor Tom. Take it, but take good care of my poor boy.”

Three Lynn firefighters died in the line of duty on Feb. 13, 1895 while battling a fire on Munroe Street in Lynn. A fourth died three days after being injured in the fire. (Boston Globe Archive) Boston Globe Archive

All these years later, the city of Lynn has not forgotten Donlon, Moody, Murray, and Skinner.

In the aftermath of the tragic fire, city officials established Feb. 13 as “Lynn Firefighters Day" to honor the four fallen firefighters for making the ultimate sacrifice while protecting their city.

Thursday marked the 125th anniversary of the fire, and the fire department posted pictures of the fallen firefighters on the department’s Twitter feed to remind the public about what they did on that fateful night more than a century ago.

“Today is the 125th Lynn Firefighters Day,” the tweet said. "Adopted by the Lynn City Council after four Lynn Firefighters died in the line of duty on February 13, 1895 while operating at City Box 41. Please remember our fallen Brothers.”

