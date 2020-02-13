“The roof had flames coming out of it when we came down the driveway, and we had to cut holes into the barn because it was made out of metal,” Barresi said.

A passerby noticed the barn on fire at 36 Slater St. around 12:15 a.m. and called 911, Barresi said.

Six horses were rushed out of a burning barn in Rehoboth shortly after midnight Thursday before a fire consumed the entire structure, Rehoboth Fire Chief Frank Barresi said.

The horses had been let out of their stalls by their owner before firefighters arrived. None of the horses were harmed, and they were kept in other barns on the property while firefighters battled the blaze, Barresi said.

Firefighters had to shuttle 17,000 gallons of water from a hydrant in Attleboro to put out the blaze, Barresi said. He said the fire was under control about 20 minutes after firefighters arrived at the scene, and crews finished extinguishing the blaze around 2 a.m..

Barresi said the barn, which is located about 650 feet from the street, is a total loss.

“Rehoboth has about 150 horses, and the horse community here has a pretty tight network,” Barresi said. “Other horse owners are reaching out over Facebook today and offering to help care for these horses.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Barresi said it did not seem suspicious.

