Much of southern New England will wake up to a light coating of snow Thursday morning, enough to make roads slick and threaten commutes, especially in communities in Central and Western Massachusetts.
A winter storm entered New England just after midnight and the National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for most of Massachusetts, except for the area inside Route 128 and communities south and east of Boston. The advisory extends until 9 a.m. for parts of Worcester and Hampden counties and until noon everywhere else.
The NWS warned that slippery road conditions could make the morning commute hazardous, especially in areas of Central and Western Massachusetts.
Weather service forecasters expect coastal communities to see mostly rain, predicting that the rain/snow line will remain around Route 128 in the morning. That means Boston and coastal communities may see nothing but rain, which should overtake snow in most of the region by the middle of the day before departing Thursday afternoon and evening.
Boston is likely to get less than an inch of snow, but communities the western part of the state could get up to four inches, according to weather service maps.
