Much of southern New England will wake up to a light coating of snow Thursday morning, enough to make roads slick and threaten commutes, especially in communities in Central and Western Massachusetts.

A winter storm entered New England just after midnight and the National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for most of Massachusetts, except for the area inside Route 128 and communities south and east of Boston. The advisory extends until 9 a.m. for parts of Worcester and Hampden counties and until noon everywhere else.

The NWS warned that slippery road conditions could make the morning commute hazardous, especially in areas of Central and Western Massachusetts.