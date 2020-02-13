“This is one of those many replicas that would fool anyone into thinking it's real, including experienced police officers,” McGrath said in the statement. The gun was made to appear real, “which is why those who use them during criminal or hoax activities risk being shot themselves.”

After investigating the incident, Wrentham police learned that the weapon pointed at students was a BB gun, originally thought to be a real gun, Chief Bill McGrath said in a Facebook post. Police are searching for two additional suspects. None of the suspects’ names have been released.

Two weeks after a fake gun was pointed at six students at King Phillips Regional High School in Wrentham, police have placed two suspects in custody and found evidence after executing a search warrant at one of their homes Tuesday, officials said.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 30, a white Jeep pulled alongside the group of students on Franklin Street as they walked back to school from a Dunkin’ Donuts, Wrentham police said in a Facebook post. Three men were in the car, and the man in the rear passenger seat brandished what appeared to be a black handgun and pointed it at them. The car then struck a curb as it drove away, with the three men “yelling in jest."

All three men appeared to be in their early twenties, the students told police. The driver was wearing a beanie, and the man in the backseat had a buzzcut. The white jeep had four doors and a hard-top.

Wrentham police officers, a school resource officer, and detectives identified four suspects after reviewing surveillance video, conducting interviews, and following leads, McGrath said in the post.

Warrants for their arrest were issued, charging them with assault with a firearm and accosting, officials said. Wrentham police, Boston detectives, and the Norfolk County Police Anti-Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at one of the suspect’s homes and found evidence relating to the incident.

Wrentham police are asking anyone with information to call them at (508) 384-2121.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.