As officers escorted the youths out of the store, one of them knocked merchandise off a shelf and shattered about $1,000 worth of perfume bottles, police said. She was later released to a parent and will have to appear in Boston Juvenile Court, police said.

Officers arrived at the 450 Washington St. department store at 3:43 p.m. to find a group of unruly youths damaging property there, police said.

Two youths are facing charges after a group of juveniles repeatedly destroyed merchandise and one pulled out a stun gun and mace at the Macy’s in Downtown Crossing Wednesday afternoon, Boston police said.

Police were called to the store’s basement several minutes later. About 15 youths, the same group who had been asked to leave earlier, were lingering near the escalators. Some of them had ripped furniture open with knives and left burn holes from marijuana in their fabric, police said.

The youths once again left the building — but not for long. At 4:45 p.m., they went back to the Macy’s and caused more trouble, police said.

Officers found between eight and 10 youths standing in one of the doorways, pulling ski masks over their heads, police said. One of them pulled a stun gun and mace out of a backpack, police said.

Officers immediately detained the group and recovered the weapons, police said.

One of the youths, a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan, was arrested and charged with delinquency by reason of dangerous weapons unlawfully carried (stun gun), police said. He was to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

