AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine man fired up his lawn mower and went for a ride — in the dead of winter — leading to a drunken driving arrest, police said.

The Augusta Police Department posted a photo on Monday of two police cruisers pulling over a small riding lawnmower.

Edson Moody, 44, Augusta, was issued a summons and his tractor was towed away, said Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully.