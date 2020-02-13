HENNIKER, N.H. (AP) — A shooting that injured three people near New England College happened at a house party attended by about 60 people and didn't appear to target the victims, authorities said Thursday.

Two women and a man were hospitalized Sunday morning after the shooting, which happened at about 3 a.m. and prompted a shelter-in-place order at the college in Henniker. All three were treated and released from a hospital that day.