Friday’s presidential debate in New Hampshire proved that Amy Klobuchar should be the Democratic nominee. Voters looking for how to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 have only to remember the 2018 election, in which the House flipped because of moderate female candidates who ran on records of public service. Like those women who won tough races, Klobuchar grounds her campaign in results and in a deep understanding of how government actually works.

Suzanne Berne