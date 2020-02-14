In order to promote the movie, AMC has released a short but sweet on-set interview with Robert Forster, who died the day that Netflix released “El Camino” in October. If you’re a fan of the actor who played Ed the Disappearer in the penultimate episode of “Breaking Bad” and then in “El Camino,” it’s worth searching out online.

Those “Breaking Bad” fans who haven’t had the chance to watch the sequel “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” are in luck. AMC, the channel that ran “Breaking Bad” in the first place, is airing the movie on Sunday night at 8.

“People come up to me frequently and say, ‘Breaking Bad!’ and I was only in one episode,” he says in the clip. “It has been a colossal thing in my career. I’ve had a couple other good things as well, but ‘Breaking Bad’ is one of the great things.”

Advertisement

By the way, Forster’s stint in the “Breaking Bad”-verse is not over. Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould of “Better Call Saul,” the prequel series, have announced that when Forster shot “El Camino,” he also shot a guest spot for “Saul,” which returns for season 5 on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. By the way, Dean Norris will also show up on “Saul” this season — the show’s penultimate — in a pair of episodes.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.