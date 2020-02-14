OneUnited Bank said it wanted to celebrate Black history. Instead it drew widespread scorn.
The bank, which was established in Dudley Square and is now the largest black-owned bank in the country, announced on Wednesday that it was releasing a special-issue Harriet Tubman Visa card to celebrate Black History Month and support the now-stalled effort to put the image of the 19th century abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor on the twenty dollar bill.
But the image depicted on the card — Tubman’s arms are crossed and her hands are clenched in fists — struck many as odd, and a little too similar to the Wakanda Forever salute used by characters in the Black Panther film. And critics panned the decision on several fronts: They said it pandered to the Black community; commodified her legacy; and disrespected Tubman’s self-identification as an anti-capitalist.
The bank responded quickly online, saying the image was taken from the painting “The Conqueror” by the Miami-based Black artist Addonis Parker.
And the gesture? “It’s the symbol for love in American Sign Language,” said the bank’s spokeswoman Suzan McDowell, in a brief interview with the Globe.
Harriet Tubman did not risk her life hundreds of times for this. Y'all are really cheapening her legacy of courage, struggle, and triumph during #BlackHistoryMonth, too. Shameful.— Guillotines N' Roses (Taheerah Barney)🌹 (@fleshandbrand) February 14, 2020
Watching capitalism commodify revolution and sell it back to us in real-time is gross. 🤮 https://t.co/gKSGxmEruA
DO YOU THINK HARRIET TUBMAN WAS WALKING AROUND SALUTING WAKANDA WHILE SHE WAS TAKING SLAVES???? TO FREEDOM? https://t.co/1yhWavQy0m— marv (@ofstarvinmarrv) February 13, 2020
it's amazing how differently the idea of harriet tubman on u.s. legal tender feels than putting her face on a debit card. https://t.co/y7Y5wtmsPX— bomani (@bomani_jones) February 14, 2020
Ya'll have...*checks pic* THE HARRIET TUBMAN....doing the.... *check pic again * Wakanda forever pose?!?!?— LaBlaq, a birthday babe on 2/24 🎂🎉🎆 (@LoveAndShalom) February 14, 2020
The DISRESPECT. Do you know who she is?!?!?
RIP to your mentions because Black Twitter will not have it-oh. https://t.co/FSu31vjWch
Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.