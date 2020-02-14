OneUnited Bank said it wanted to celebrate Black history. Instead it drew widespread scorn.

The bank, which was established in Dudley Square and is now the largest black-owned bank in the country, announced on Wednesday that it was releasing a special-issue Harriet Tubman Visa card to celebrate Black History Month and support the now-stalled effort to put the image of the 19th century abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor on the twenty dollar bill.

But the image depicted on the card — Tubman’s arms are crossed and her hands are clenched in fists — struck many as odd, and a little too similar to the Wakanda Forever salute used by characters in the Black Panther film. And critics panned the decision on several fronts: They said it pandered to the Black community; commodified her legacy; and disrespected Tubman’s self-identification as an anti-capitalist.