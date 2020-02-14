Toast, a Boston-based maker of software for the restaurant industry, has raised an additional $400 million in venture funding.The new shares were sold at a price that values the company at $4.9 billion, Toast said.

Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, along with TPG, Greenoaks Capital, and Tiger Global Management. The latest round brings Toast’s total funding to more than $900 million.

Toast, with 2,700 employees, is a leading maker of software that restaurant operators use to manage customer orders, loyalty programs, inventory and payroll.. Toast also offers a number of hardware products, including the point-of-sale tablets and handheld order-taking devices for waitstaff that diners now commonly see in so many food establishments.