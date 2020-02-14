Openings: The Bagel Table has opened at Brighton’s Boston Landing development (86 Guest St. at Arthur Street). It’s on the ground floor of the Warrior Ice Arena. Grab bagel sandwiches, pre-made salads, pastries, acai bowls, and specialty coffees.

Closings: Heartbreak: Haute Coffee’s Cambridge location (1 Canal Park at First Street) will shutter on Friday, Feb. 14. “Unfortunately, the weekends didn’t materialize enough to support the business,” they wrote in a farewell Instagram message. Their original Concord center location remains in business (12 Walden St. at Main Street), serving potent coffee, egg sandwiches, scones, and lunchtime sandwiches on Iggy’s bread.

Bacon: If you enjoy bourbon and bacon — and, really, who doesn’t? — plan ahead. Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway) hosts the 5th annual Bourbon and Bacon Fest on Saturday, March 21. Tickets ($65) include a two-hour tasting-and-sipping session, with bacon-laced bites from local restaurants and drinks from distilleries large and small. The festivities begin at 1 p.m.; get tickets at boston.bourbonandbaconfest.com.