Openings: The Bagel Table has opened at Brighton’s Boston Landing development (86 Guest St. at Arthur Street). It’s on the ground floor of the Warrior Ice Arena. Grab bagel sandwiches, pre-made salads, pastries, acai bowls, and specialty coffees.
Closings: Heartbreak: Haute Coffee’s Cambridge location (1 Canal Park at First Street) will shutter on Friday, Feb. 14. “Unfortunately, the weekends didn’t materialize enough to support the business,” they wrote in a farewell Instagram message. Their original Concord center location remains in business (12 Walden St. at Main Street), serving potent coffee, egg sandwiches, scones, and lunchtime sandwiches on Iggy’s bread.
Bacon: If you enjoy bourbon and bacon — and, really, who doesn’t? — plan ahead. Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway) hosts the 5th annual Bourbon and Bacon Fest on Saturday, March 21. Tickets ($65) include a two-hour tasting-and-sipping session, with bacon-laced bites from local restaurants and drinks from distilleries large and small. The festivities begin at 1 p.m.; get tickets at boston.bourbonandbaconfest.com.
Pop-ups: For those who long for island vibes in the gloom of winter — and who also want to support a good cause — behold: Lovin’ Spoonfuls hosts its annual Chefs’ Table dinner on Wednesday, March 25, at South Boston’s Drydock Hall (21 Drydock Ave.). Chefs from Nantucket visit the mainland for a fund-raising feast, serving pop-up meals. Enjoy food from The Club Car, Straight Wharf, The Pearl, The Nautilus, and more, plus a raw bar from Island Creek and beer from Cisco. Tickets (starting at $300) support Lovin Spoonfuls’ food rescue efforts; they’ve salvaged and distributed more than 15 million pounds to social service agencies and local meal programs. Get tickets at lovinspoonfulsinc.org.
And on Sunday, March 1, Beyond Bubbie’s Kitchen features 19 local restaurants and bars whipping up fresh twists on Jewish cuisine, while Yiddish band Two-Shekel Swing provides the tunes. Sample zangula (Iraqi mini funnel cakes) from Iraqi-Jewish pop-up Awafi; a savory squash baklava with feta and chili za’atar, served with herbed labneh, from Mamaleh’s; golden beet borscht with turmeric, coconut milk, and herbs from Mei Mei; and more. Buy tickets ($36) at jartsboston.org/event/beyond-bubbies-kitchen-2020. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Revere Hotel (200 Stuart St. at Charles Street South).
