The clip shows a snowy Russian worksite guarded by dogs and armed soldiers. Among the laborers is Hopper — alive and well. “Stranger Things 3” ended (spoiler alert) when the chief closed the gate between the real world and the Upside Down, the alternate dimension beneath Hawkins, Ind. But Hopper’s body (dead, alive, whatever) was never shown, leaving the possibility of his return in the air.

Netflix released a 50-second teaser trailer on Friday that confirms the return of Jim Hopper, the beloved police chief played by David Harbour .

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!," Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement sent “from Russia with love.” “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human … and other.”

The showrunners also hinted at the plot lines for Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), and the rest of the “Stranger Things” crew.

“Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," they said. "Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

According to Netflix, the third season of “Stranger Things” had its highest viewership yet with 64 million households watching the series, according to Variety. The streaming giant has not announced a release date for “Stranger Things 4.”

