RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a marijuana odor so strong it wafted from car to car led to heroin and firearm convictions and sentencing for a North Carolina man.

The Raleigh-based US Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Preston Miles, 35, of Kittrell, was sentenced to more than six years in prison Thursday. He had pleaded guilty late last year to possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, as well as a firearms charge.

The news release said a Franklinton police officer observed that Miles was driving a car with heavily tinted windows in July 2018 and noticed a strong smell of marijuana when he began to follow him.