Wolf, who was discovered at the intersection of Tucker and Laurel streets in Fall River, had been shot with a BB gun at some point overnight, Robinson said. His owner immediately brought him to the vet, where he was euthanized later that day.

The 11-year-old male cat, named Wolf, was severely injured when he was found by his owner around 7 a.m. on Feb. 5, Detective John Robinson said.

Fall River police are looking for the person who shot and killed a cat with a BB gun, and a $2,000 reward will be given to anyone with information that can help find the perpetrator.

Advertisement

Wolf’s owner told police that her dog had also been shot by a BB gun three years before, but survived, Robinson said.

A supporter of the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, who wishes to remain anonymous, heard Wolf’s story and is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that could lead police to the shooter, the RISPCA said in a statement.

“We have had substantial success in posting rewards for cases like this in the past,” said Joe Warzycha, president of the RISPCA.

Warzycha and the RISPCA said they hope the stranger’s kindness will bring peace to Wolf’s family.

“We hope this act of kindness encourages those with information to come forward, providing a swift resolution to the case, closure for the family, and justice for ‘Wolf,’” said the RISCPA in the statement.

If you have any information about who shot Wolf, call the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511, or email Detective Luis Vertentes at LVertentes@FRPD.ORG or Officer David St. Laurent at DSTLAURENT@FRPD.ORG.

To submit an anonymous tip, call the Fall River Police Department tip line at 508-672-8477.



