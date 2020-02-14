The Times reported that the deployment of the agents will run from February through May, citing an e-mail sent to US Customs and Border Protection personnel that was read to the newspaper by an official familiar with the planning. The targeted cities include New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, N.J., the Times reported.

There’s no official definition of a sanctuary city, but, in general, such municipalities do not allow their police departments to help US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and deport immigrants.

The Trump administration is sending Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities, including Boston, to support immigration enforcement efforts, the New York Times reported Friday.

Among the agents being deployed are members of the elite tactical unit known as BORTAC, which acts essentially as the SWAT team of the Border Patrol, the Times reported.

Requests for comment sent Friday afternoon to the Massachusetts State Police, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, and aides to Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker weren’t immediately returned. A Boston police spokesman had no immediate information.

President Trump has often railed against sanctuary cities and has made combating illegal immigration a top priority, often through controversial policies that have infuriated advocates for migrants, such as family separations at the border with Mexico, a push to build a wall along that border, and restrictions on foreigners from several countries seeking to enter the US.

A spokesman for US Customs and Border Protection confirmed to the Times that the agency was deploying 100 officers to work with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which conducts arrests in the interior of the country, “in order to enhance the integrity of the immigration system, protect public safety, and strengthen our national security.”

In a Friday statement, the Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights denounced the notion of deploying Border Patrol agents to the city, calling it an “escalation” that would foster public safety problems.

“Make no mistake: this is all designed to intimidate immigrant friendly cities and towns,” said the organization. “These tactics provoke fear and uncertainty. Immigrants are pushed deeper into the shadows, and victims and witnesses of crime are reluctant to come forward. This makes us all unsafe.”

If federal authorities do send additional Border Patrol agents to Boston, Phil Torrey, the director of the Crimmigration Clinic at Harvard Law School, said such a move would represent “an incredible waste of resources.”

The BORTAC unit, he said, is “designed for counterterrorism-type operations or large safety concerns like the Super Bowl.”

“It typically hasn’t been used for local enforcement efforts,” said Torrey. “It’s yet another example of the Trump administration using scare tactics on municipalities that don’t abide by detainers.”

Detainers are requests from federal authorities that ask law enforcement to hold an individual in custody. Boston, said Torrey, has a policy that states Boston police are not authorized to abide by a request to hold someone solely for immigration purposes.

So-called sanctuary city policies are important to community policing efforts, according to Torrey, and if federal government undermines that dynamic, it could make the job of local law enforcement officials more difficult.

“It’s clearly a retaliatory measure,” he said of the idea to send more border agents to sanctuary cities.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen and Danny McDonald