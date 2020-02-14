The decline comes as the state is conducting its first comprehensive review of the school system in a decade, and a few state education board members earlier this month urged state Commissioner Jeff Riley to take aggressive steps to address low performance in the state’s largest school system. The drop in graduation rates will likely add more urgency to those calls.

Of the 4,347 students who made up of the Class of 2019 among the city’s nearly three dozen high schools, 73.2 percent of them earned a diploma within four years of starting ninth grade. That rate was notably lower than for the Class of 2018, which had 75.1 percent of students earn diplomas within four years.

The Boston public school system has lost ground in its effort to boost high school graduation rates, as the portion of students earning diplomas declined last year for the first time in more than a decade, according to newly released state data.

“I wish the news today was better, but I’m a firm believer that we can’t make progress if we don’t fully face the facts,” said Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius in a statement. “The fact is we have more work to do to help more students earn their diplomas.”

Cassellius, who took over as superintendent a month after the Class of 2019 graduated, plans to make overhauling high schools a top priority. In the coming months, for instance, she intends to present the School Committee with a proposal to have high schools adopt MassCore, a state-recommended set of courses that align with state university admission requirements and include such measures as four years of math and a minimum of five electives — two areas where many high schools currently fall short.

In a system where officials have repeatedly stressed over the years that they are working to reduce achievement gaps among students of different backgrounds, the graduation rate data reveals that the racial disparity in who actually earns a high school diploma widened notably.

Specifically, the four-year high school graduation rate for Black students dropped from 76.4 percent in 2018 to 71.9 percent last year. By contrast, the four-year graduation rate for white students increased from 80.6 percent in 2018 to 81.9 in 2019.

Consequently, the gulf in graduation rates between Black and white students has more than doubled, resulting in a 10-percentage-point divide.

Results for other demographic groups also slid. The four-year graduation rate for Latino students dropped more than half a percentage point to 67 percent, while the rate for Asian students declined from 93 percent in 2018 to 91.5 percent in 2019.

The last time Boston experienced a decline in its high school graduation rate was in 2007, when the rate dropped more than 1 percentage point from the previous year to 57.9 percent, according to state data. Since then, the portion of high school students earning diplomas steadily climbed, except for 2013 when the district recorded the same rate as the previous year.

