Dedham police responded to a shooting late Thursday at a gas station in Dedham that left the store’s clerk injured.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday at a Sunoco station on Ames Street for someone shot in the convenience store part of the gas station. Police said in a statement that they believe the shooting unfolded amid an attempted armed robbery and said the clerk was shot in the leg after two masked suspects demanded money.

The clerk was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.