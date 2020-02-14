Around 11 p.m., Dedham police responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at a Sunoco gas station at 19 Ames St., Police Chief Michael d’Entremont said in a statement. Two men had entered the store, demanding money. The taller of the two suspects shot the clerk in the leg before they fled.

Dedham police are searching for two men after a gas station robbery Thursday night in which a clerk was shot in the leg, officials said.

Police are searching for two suspects who shot a gas station clerk during an armed robbery in Dedham Thursday night.

Both men were wearing black masks at the time of the robbery, police said. The taller suspect also wore a black jacket with a hood, a black shirt, and blue jeans. The shorter suspect wore black pants and a black shirt with a logo on the left breast area and a stripe running the length of each arm sleeve.

Advertisement

The clerk was brought to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police believe the incident may be connected to another armed robbery that happened at a convenience store just over three miles away from the gas station earlier in the week, police said.

Around 8:40 p.m. Monday, Dedham police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Terri’s Market at 12 Louise Road, police said. Armed with a gun, the suspect demanded money from the clerk and fled toward Sherman Road with “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Dedham police are searching for a man who robbed a clerk at gunpoint at a convenience store Monday evening. Dedham Police Department (custom credit)/Dedham Police Department

The suspect wore a black ski mask, black pants, and a black jacket with a silver zipper on the left arm and on the front of the jacket. The person was described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents are asked to call Dedham detectives at (781) 326-1212.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.