The subtropical jet stream coming from the Gulf of Mexico and across the mid-Atlantic region Friday morning

So far this winter, there have only been six days in Boston with temperatures dipping into the teens overnight, but we’re due to add another this weekend when temperatures could possibly fall to single digits. The jet stream is slipping farther south Friday morning, allowing modified arctic air to arrive during the day. Saturday morning is probably going to end up as one of — if not the coldest — morning of the entire winter.

It’s Valentine’s Day and the weather is going to be quite conducive for snuggling with your sweetheart.

Despite the fact that we have had very little snow since mid-December, it’s still February and it doesn’t take a lot to get Canadian or Arctic air into the region. As yesterday’s storm moves into Canada and high pressure builds Friday, it will pull a brief but noticeable blast of cold air into the area.

High pressure in blue will dominate our weather this weekend as it moves in from the midwest. NOAA NOAA (custom credit)

A 40-degree reading in Boston around midnight will end up being the day’s high as temperatures continue to fall Friday. I expect readings in the lower 30s early Friday morning, but in the 20s for most of the afternoon. You’ll notice the breeze kicking up and making it feel even colder.

It’s a long weekend and if you’re escaping to northern New England, you can knock 5 to 10 degrees off those temperatures. Tomorrow morning, much of ski country will be below zero with readings in the single digits across southern New England and in the teens on Cape Cod.

Temperatures will be at their coldest levels of the winter for Greater Boston Saturday morning. WEATHERBELL WeatherBell (custom credit)

Plenty of sunshine on Saturday will help to bring temperatures up fairly quickly and by afternoon, we’ll be looking at between 25 and 30 degrees with light winds. You’ll need to dress warmly for an early-morning run Saturday, but it should be more bearable by 9 or 10 in the morning.

The cold air doesn’t last very long, however. We won’t go below 20 Saturday night and should be at or above 40 degrees on Sunday with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

Monday, a federal holiday known as Presidents’ Day, also known as Washington’s Birthday, will be partly sunny and somewhat milder than average. The next storm arrives on Tuesday and — you guessed it — once again it’s going to end up being mainly rain. While there could be a little bit of snow to start, temperatures will be well above freezing. As that system pulls away, colder air comes back in and we’re back into below-average temperatures for a couple of days in the middle of the week. Anyone seeing the pattern here?

Rain is likely later Tuesday before more cold air arrives. TROPICAL TIDBITS Tropical Tidbits (custom credit)

We’ll likely make it through the rest of the month without any significant snow as this dud of a winter continues. Then it’s on to March.