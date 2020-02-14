The moment when prosecutors said she began to wonder about Christopher Castillo, the man she met on a dating app, came when he ran from the bank and towards her Nissan Maxima. Castillo “came running back, sweating and carrying the hat, sunglasses, a gun, and cash.”

It wasn’t the wine he was drinking in the afternoon as he rode in the front seat of her car on their first date back in 2016 that apparently made her give pause about the match . It wasn’t even his abrupt request to stop at a bank in North Attleborough .

Advertisement

Frightened by the gun, the sudden infusion of cash and the sweaty man in her car, the woman did drive away, but only until she saw the blue lights of pursuing police cars behind her. She pulled into the parking lot of a Dunkin’ and got out of the car, allowing police to pull Castillo from the car and arrest him for armed robbery at the bank, along with other charges, including assault and battery on a police officer.

According to prosecutors, Castillo went into the bank on that afternoon in December 2016, pulled back his jacket to reveal a pistol and demanded $1,000 cash from the teller, who obliged. Prosecutors said the firearm turned out to be an antique .44 caliber pistol owned by a relative of Castillo’s.

An Attleboropolice officer spotted the car drive past with Castillo in the front and noticed he matched the description of the bank robbery suspect. So he followed them with his lights on. The woman spotted the police car and pulled over in a Dunkin’ parking lot.

She walked away while police moved in and took Castillo in custody. Police subsequently found the gun and a hat in the woman’s car; the $1,000 in cash was in his wallet.

Advertisement

Castillo pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 28, more than three years after the incident.

Bristol Superior Court Judge Raffi Yessayan ordered Castillo to serve three years in state prison for the armed robbery. Once he is released, that will be followed by two years at the Bristol County House of Correction for kicking and spitting on the police officers as they were arrested him.

The woman was initially charged as being an accessory, and was described in court as a homeless person who was driving with Castillo to pick up her child at a neighboring school when Castillo decided to rob the bank, the Sun Chronicle newspaper reported in 2016. But authorities ultimately dropped the charges against her, and described her this week as someone who was not part of the plan.

"The female driver of the Maxima gave a statement to police that she had met the defendant through an online dating app and had just met him in person for the first time that day,'' Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said in a statement. “She panicked and drove off, but when she saw the blue lights of the police cruisers, she immediately pulled into the parking lot and got away from the car. She was not charged in relation to this incident.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.