"After Thursday’s incident at our Newburyport facility, we will re-open for business on Friday,'' the company said in a statement released by a public relations firm. "Most of the facility was untouched and is completely operational; the affected suite represents one small, isolated room."

In a statement Friday, PCI-Synthesis said the explosions — which tore a hole in the roof of the building that is about eight feet by five feet in size — impacted about 15 percent of the 75,000 square foot building, leaving the bulk of its manufacturing space fully operational.

The Newburyport pharmaceutical chemical company where explosions ripped through the building on Thursday will reopen for business Friday, the company said in a statement. Workers were in the building when the wave of explosions took place, but no injuries were reported.

Authorities on Thursday said dry chemicals were in use when the explosion occurred, and that there was no threat to the health threat to the public. The incident is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Newburyport Fire department who responded around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

No firefighters were injured, but some were searching the building to make sure everyone was evacuated when a series of explosions took place. Overall, authorities estimated there were a total of six separate detonations.

In its the statement, the company said it appreciated first responders.

"We want to thank the authorities for their quick work in ensuring the facility is safe and ready to re-open so that we can get back to work,'' the company said.

The company has promised to pay workers who could not come to work on Thursday because the building was shuttered while authorities investigated.

The company was inspected by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration in January 2019, and workplace safety inspectors found nine violations, including seven of which were deemed "serious,” records show. (Two additional citations were deleted by OSHA, records showed.)

All nine citations were violations of the OSHA safety standard for "process safety management of highly hazardous chemicals,'' according to OSHA records. The safety standards are designed for “preventing or minimizing the consequences of catastrophic releases of toxic, reactive, flammable, or explosive chemicals. These releases may result in toxic, fire or explosion hazards.”

PCI Synthesis was fined $86,266, an amount later reduced to $50,000 after negotiations with OSHA. OSHA has since closed the case. According to OSHA, the company is non-union.

In its statement Thursday, the company noted that in January 2019, “we were fined by OSHA for issues mainly related to the robustness of our documentation system; at no time was employee safety at issue. We worked closely with OSHA, implemented every additional safety related documentation and information the agency required, and OSHA accepted our abatement plan, and closed this issue. We have not had a problem since.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.