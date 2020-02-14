If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

Abraham Lincoln wasn’t yet the president when he visited Providence 160 years ago this month, but in honor of his birthday this week and Monday’s holiday, I found this great pamphlet in the state’s digital archive that recapped his adventure to our state.

Lincoln traveled to Rhode Island on Feb. 28, 1860, the day after he delivered his famous Cooper Union address in New York. The reason for his trip to New England was unclear, but it was believed that he wanted to visit his son at Phillips Exeter Academy, pick up political support in a part of the country that barely knew him and offer his views on slavery.

He delivered his speech to a large crowd at Railroad Hall and then stayed the night at the home of attorney John Eddy, who lived on Washington Street. The best memory of Lincoln’s visit came from Eddy’s son, who was only four at the time:

“Mr. Lincoln stayed at our house on the night of his visit in Providence and gave me a few red gum drops, probably intended for his own use,” young Alfred Eddy recalled.

Imagine how much Mr. Lincoln would have enjoyed Swedish Fish.

Lincoln departed for New Hampshire the next day, but he returned to speak in front of a crowd of 1,500 in Woonsocket on March 8. Slavery was among the topics he discussed during his two-hour address that day.

You know the rest of the story.

Lincoln won the presidency later that year, and Rhode Island delivered him 61 percent of the popular vote. It appears he never returned to New England again.

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is off to Germany for the Munich Security Conference. He and Senator Lindsey Graham are a leading a delegation of 21 members of Congress to the fourm.

US Senator Jack Reed is hosting a town hall event with veterans this afternoon at the Providence VA Medical Center.

If you’re in Boston this weekend, Providence's Everett Theatre’s “Good Grief” will be performed at Emerson College. You can get tickets here

The Infosys Foundation USA’s Pathfinders Conference kicks off on Sunday in Providence. It’s a three-day event that focuses on providing professional development in computer science to educators.

