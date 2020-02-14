Two men indicted last month on charges of peddling cocaine in East Boston have been arrested, federal prosecutors said Friday.

The suspects, Juan Restrepo-Madrid, 39, of Everett, and Sebastian Arbelaez-Perez, of Revere, were indicted Jan. 29 in US District Court in Boston, according to legal filings.

On Friday, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office requested the unsealing of the case since the “Defendants have been arrested.” The filing didn’t specify where they got nabbed, and there was no indication of when they’ll make their initial appearances at the Moakley Courthouse in the Seaport.