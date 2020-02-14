Two men indicted last month on charges of peddling cocaine in East Boston have been arrested, federal prosecutors said Friday.
The suspects, Juan Restrepo-Madrid, 39, of Everett, and Sebastian Arbelaez-Perez, of Revere, were indicted Jan. 29 in US District Court in Boston, according to legal filings.
On Friday, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office requested the unsealing of the case since the “Defendants have been arrested.” The filing didn’t specify where they got nabbed, and there was no indication of when they’ll make their initial appearances at the Moakley Courthouse in the Seaport.
The indictment charges the pair with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, as well as distribution of cocaine. Restrepo-Madrid’s lawyer didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment. No lawyer was listed in court records for Arbelaez-Perez.
The indictment doesn’t specify how much weight the two allegedly moved. According to the filing, they were allegedly running coke in Eastie between August and September of 2019.
