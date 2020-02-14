Sherborn Police Sergeant Luke Tedstone, a department spokesman, said the child wasn’t hurt in the rollover and was freed from the vehicle by a Dunkin’ worker before first responders arrived. The woman, whom authorities believe is the child’s nanny, was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. Her condition wasn’t known Friday afternoon.

A woman suffered serious injuries when the SUV she was driving with a small child in the back seat rear-ended another car in a drive-thru line at a Dunkin’ location in Sherborn Friday morning, pushing that vehicle out of the way before continuing through a jersey barrier and rolling down an embankment, police said.

According to police, the crash occurred around 9:08 a.m. Witnesses indicated the woman may have laid or fallen on her horn before her Chevy Suburban moved forward, striking the Honda Pilot in front of her, Tedstone said. He added that she was unconscious when police and firefighters arrived, so authorities couldn’t speak with her. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the Honda, an adult male, sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, Tedstone said.

He said police are trying to review video surveillance footage as part of the probe.

“We don’t think she came flying behind the Pilot,” Tedstone said.

She traveled just a short distance “at a pretty good rate of speed” before going through the barrier, according to Tedstone.

“It’s certainly abnormal circumstances,” he said.

An employee at the Dunkin’ declined to comment when reached by phone.

