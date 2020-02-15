After a cold, sunny Saturday, temperatures are expected to rebound Sunday, ushering in a string of days with 40-degree temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures dropped in the the 'teens in Boston overnight, but are not expected to return there until late in the work week, forecasters said. The city is expected to hit a high near 28 degrees late in the afternoon with temperatures holding steady into Sunday morning.

Sunday will likely begin a string of days with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees, as highs hit near 44 Sunday, 42 Monday, 46 Tuesday, and 41 Wednesday, according to the weather service.