Boston firefighters rescued a woman who was stuck on an island after she fell through ice on a pond at Franklin Park late Saturday afternoon, the department said.
The woman went out on the ice while chasing after her dog at about 4:45 p.m., Boston fire said on Twitter.
The woman was on an island in the pond when rescue crews arrived.
A tech rescue team in survival suits went into the water and used an inflatable boat to take the woman and her dog to shore, the department said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
