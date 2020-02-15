A 23-year-old Falmouth man died in a single car crash early Saturday morning in Bourne, police said.

Bourne police officers responded to Sandwich Road just before 3:30 a.m. and observed a Mercedes sedan engulfed in flames. The vehicle appeared to have been headed west on the road when it veered off and struck a stone wall in front of the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School, the Bourne Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers pried open the driver’s door and used fire extinguishers to knock down the flames and pull out the driver. They then noticed there was another person in the front passenger seat of the sedan, and they extricated him as well, according to a statement.