A Rhode Island man, Patrick Cahill, was charged twice within about eighteen hours, police said. The 61-year-old Warwick man was arrested for his first offense around 2:50 p.m. on Friday after troopers saw him driving the wrong way along Interstate 95 in Warwick, where he is a resident. After entering a plea of no contest, Cahill was once again arrested along I-95 in East Greenwich for driving intoxicated around 8:45 p.m. He will appear in Third Division District Court on Monday.

Rhode Island State Police arrested eleven people, including three Massachusetts residents, for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over three days, officials said in a statement Saturday.

Norton resident Allison Lary, 57, was arrested on Thursday along I-95 in West Greenwich driving under the influence and refusing to take a chemical test, police said. Jesse Sewall, a 29-year-old from Raynham, was placed under arrest along I-95 in Pawtucket for the same charges around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, according to officials.

Jacob Tibbetts, 25, of Worcester was arrested for driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. on I-95 in Warwick, the statement said.

Rhode Island residents Jeffrey Lumb, 40, of East Greenwich and Nicole Michalopoulos, 23, of Coventry were arrested Thursday in Cranston and Warwick, respectively. Both refused a chemical test, and Michalopoulos was additionally charged with reckless driving, police said. Melissa Gauvin, 51, of Pawtucket, R.I. was arrested on Friday in Warwick.

On Saturday, 30-year-old Raymind Cruz of Coventry and 36-year-old Marquis Brewster of Cranston were taken into custody in Cranston and Providence, R.I., respectively. South Kingstown resident Jonathan Tafuri, 37, was additionally charged with disorderly conduct, and 32-year-old Joseph Laboeuf, also of South Kingstown, was charged with driving after denial, revocation or suspension of his license.

Since being formed in November, the Rhode Island State Police Traffic Safety Unit has arrested 109 people for driving under the influence, officials said.