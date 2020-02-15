Firefighters rescued a woman who was stuck on an island after she fell through ice into a pond at Franklin Park Saturday afternoon, Boston fire said. The woman went out on the ice while chasing after her dog at about 4:45 p.m., Boston fire said on Twitter. The woman was on an island in the pond when rescue crews arrived. A tech rescue team in survival suits went into the water and used an inflatable boat to take the woman and her dog to shore, Boston fire said. The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No further information was available.

LAWRENCE

Cop fires gun at suspect during attempted robbery

A police sergeant fired his gun at an armed man who attempted to rob a person in a wheelchair on Saturday afternoon, officials said. No one was injured in the shooting, which happened near Broadway and Haverhill Street around 2:40 p.m. The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested without incident, department spokesman Detective Thomas Cuddy said in a statement. Officials said the sergeant was giving verbal commands to the suspect when the man reached into his waistband and brandished a gun. The officer then fired his weapon, the statement said. The suspect will be arraigned on armed robbery and two charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Lawrence District Court on Tuesday. Police officials have placed the sergeant on administrative leave as they complete their investigation, which is normal protocol when an officer fires a gun, Police Chief Roy Vasque said in an e-mail. “We don’t expect the investigation to take very long and I don’t expect any issues with the sergeant,” he said.





BOURNE

Falmouth man killed in fiery crash

A 23-year-old Falmouth man died in a single-car crash early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to Sandwich Road just before 3:30 a.m. and observed a Mercedes sedan engulfed in flames. The vehicle appeared to have been headed west on the road when it veered off and struck a stone wall in front of the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School, police said on Facebook. Officers pried open the driver’s door and used fire extinguishers to knock down the flames and pull out the driver. They then noticed there was another person in the front passenger seat of the sedan, and they extricated him as well, according to a statement. There was no one else in the car. Both the driver and the passenger were transported to an area hospital. The driver died, and the passenger, a 28-year-old Falmouth man, was in critical condition as of Saturday morning. The accident is under investigation.





MERRIMACK, N.H.

Man who threatened former co-workers arrested

A man accused of threatening former co-workers has been arrested after he drove by his former workplace with a loaded semiautomatic rifle and handgun in his car, Merrimack police said. Corey Godinez, 29, of Derry, was arrested Friday as police were investigating the threats at the LifeLine Ambulance where he used to work. He is facing charges including criminal threatening, attempted first- and second-degree assault, and harassment. Godinez threatened employees and suggested to one that “he had enough firepower to take people out, and that he did not care how many people had to get hurt,” Merrimack police said in a press release. Godinez was being held and was expected to be arraigned on Tuesday. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney. (AP)

PROVIDENCE

Mass. residents among 11 arrested in R.I. for OUI

Rhode Island State Police arrested 11 people, including three from Massachusetts, on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol from Thursday through Saturday, the department said. The arrests were made by troopers assigned to the department’s traffic safety unit on roadways in various communities. Arrested from Massachusetts were Allison M. Lary, 57, of Norton, Thursday at 6:05 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in West Greenwich; Jesse J. Sewall, 29, of Raynham, Friday at 1:26 a.m. on I-95 south in Pawtucket; Jacob J. Tibbetts, 25, of Worcester, Saturday at 3:44 a.m. on I- 95 south in Warwick. Lary and Tibbets were also charged for allegedly refusing to take a chemical test, the statement said.











