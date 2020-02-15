A police sergeant fired his gun at an armed man who attempted to rob a person in a wheelchair on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, officials said.
No one was injured in the shooting, which happened near Broadway and Haverhill Street around 2:40 p.m. The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested without incident, department spokesman Detective Thomas Cuddy said in a statement.
Officials said the sergeant was giving verbal commands to the suspect when the man reached into his waistband and brandished a gun. The officer then fired his weapon, the statement said.
The suspect will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Tuesday.
Police did not list the suspect’s charges or identify the sergeant involved in the incident.
No further information was available.