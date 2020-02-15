A police sergeant fired his gun at an armed man who attempted to rob a person in a wheelchair on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, officials said.

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened near Broadway and Haverhill Street around 2:40 p.m. The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested without incident, department spokesman Detective Thomas Cuddy said in a statement.

Officials said the sergeant was giving verbal commands to the suspect when the man reached into his waistband and brandished a gun. The officer then fired his weapon, the statement said.