Shuttle buses were called in to temporarily replace subway service between Park Street and Harvard Square stations Saturday morning after a “track problem” needed immediate repairs, according to the MBTA.

Initially expected to delay trains by 10 minutes when first announced by the T on Twitter at 8:48 a.m., the agency then called in shuttle buses 10 minutes later, while repairs are underway.

“Workers are repairing a piece of broken rail,” MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail.