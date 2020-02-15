A property manager for the building at 475 Shawmut Ave. reported the graffiti to police Saturday morning around 8 a.m., Moccia said.

The graffiti, which consisted of two pairs of the Jewish religious symbol drawn in yellow paint, were found on the doors of 437 and 475 Shawmut Ave., said Boston police Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.

Star of David graffiti found spray-painted on the front doors of two apartment buildings in the South End are being investigated as cases of vandalism, according to Boston police.

He told officers that the graffiti may have been created sometime between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.Friday, he said.

In a post to Boston 311, a website for residents to report non-emergencies, someone posted a photograph of the graffiti, tagged the image as offensive, and included a message: “I don’t think there are non-nefarious reasons to spray stars of David...”

Moccia, the police spokesman, said a resident of 437 Shawmut Ave. reported the graffiti on his building’s front doors to police around 8:30 a.m. That graffiti may have occurred between 11 p.m. and 7:15 a.m., he said.

Detectives photographed the graffiti, and are investigating whether the incidents are connected, Moccia said.

Bob Greene, who lives at 437 Shawmut Ave., said in an interview that he was taking his dog for a walk Saturday morning when he spotted the graffiti on his building’s wooden front doors.

Greene believed the spray-painted stars were possibly anti-Semitic, though no one who is Jewish lives in the building, he said.

He posted a photograph of the vandalism to the Boston 311 website and called police, he said. The graffiti, which he reported as offensive, has been cleaned off, he said.

“The police were incredibly responsive, and they are taking it very seriously,” Greene said.

Greene, 51, has lived in an apartment there for 10 years and has never seen anything like this happen at the building before.

“Anytime that a door is tagged with a religious symbol, it’s disturbing," he said. "And it’s your home.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.