Celtics shooting guard Marcus Smart always seems to go above and beyond on the court, diving for loose balls and playing lock-down defense. Apparently, he also thinks men should do the same when it comes to paying for dinner on Valentine’s Day.

Smart expressed his opinion on Twitter Friday night, and he definitely doesn’t believe in eating a cheap meal during a romantic night out on the town.

It seems that plenty of Smart’s 235,000-plus Twitter followers agreed with him.