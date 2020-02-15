Celtics shooting guard Marcus Smart always seems to go above and beyond on the court, diving for loose balls and playing lock-down defense. Apparently, he also thinks men should do the same when it comes to paying for dinner on Valentine’s Day.
Smart expressed his opinion on Twitter Friday night, and he definitely doesn’t believe in eating a cheap meal during a romantic night out on the town.
Listen young fellas- if the dinner costs less than $10 or has the words “2 for 1” in it, we gonna need to talk. Show some love tonight. Open the door for her. Don’t mention Venmo. Put ur phone down. Happy Valentines Day y’all. pic.twitter.com/6vEWBPdi7S— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) February 14, 2020
It seems that plenty of Smart’s 235,000-plus Twitter followers agreed with him.
You have my heart and soul— Michaela. (@titlecityboston) February 14, 2020
February 14, 2020
And take her dancing too pic.twitter.com/z9v91yWwuE— Jared Murphy (@Smurph512) February 14, 2020
Spoken like the gentleman you are!!! Love this!— Chris Vigliotta (@C_Vig3) February 14, 2020