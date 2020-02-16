Long a beloved star in Boston Early Music Festival’s constellation, Bezuidenhout led from the keyboard in his H+H directorial debut Friday night. The program cushioned Beethoven between C.P.E. Bach and Mozart, two composers I instinctively and inextricably associate with Bezuidenhout since his 2014 solo recital dedicated to musical dialogue between that duo (also in Jordan Hall, a perfect acoustic for the fortepiano’s full flowering under fingers of feather-soft subtlety).

Buckle up for a very Beethovenian 2020, as music organizations everywhere cash in on his 250th jubilee. This weekend Handel and Haydn Society compounded birthday celebrations with a Valentine’s embrace in the form of two Jordan Hall concerts of his Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37, sandwiching an evening of chamber works at First Church in Cambridge, all featuring premier fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout.

Advertisement

Lo, those six years ago, Bezuidenhout’s performance — pensive but never precious, as if he were not so much playing a keyboard as privately humming to himself through it — made me wonder: Surely, this young man must have swum in great sorrow, to know how to glide with such grace and float on a full-fathom-five reservoir of gently rippling restraint. He seemed to possess a tenderized wisdom well beyond his years.

Now, whether because of personal evolution or the more Romantic repertoire, a more muscular pounce propels. Bezuidenhout still makes the fortepiano sing in sublimely understated lyricism, with a sighing line reminiscent of Suzanne Farrell, and the occasional note of eternal sadness that glistens as rain suspended on a windowpane, but a chiseled foundation asserts itself more prominently. A calibrated, quiet ferocity of force and focus, like an expert boxer in a sparring match, prevails under the silken refinement.

H+H met him blow for blow. From the brisk opening of C.P.E. Bach’s Symphony III in C major, Wq. 182/3, to a stately, supple close of Mozart’s “Linz” Symphony No. 36, K. 425, soloist and orchestra maintained beautiful balance throughout.

Advertisement

With Bezuidenhout’s hands too occupied to fully conduct, the Beethoven concerto came across less air-tight and polished as one may be accustomed to hear, and more genuinely conversational, even among the different instruments of the orchestra. Strong striding-step sections bounded forth as one. Some slight hesitations occurred in, but did not diminish, slower, softer passages. Indeed, being able to hear the musicians actively listen to each other breathed a fresh three-dimensionality into a familiar piece that might otherwise flow too smoothly into easy ears. Elsewhere, Bezuidenhout’s just-enough-to-communicate leadership yielded seamless coherence and precision in both forward thrust and lingering touch.

The first chairs deserve applause for sensitive and responsive ensemble-work that kept the orchestra together with its usual tautness even as it molded to mirror, fit, and support Bezuidenhout’s fluid musicianship, and it was lovely to hear them emerge for extended solo turns in both the Beethoven concerto and the Mozart symphony.

If such music be the food of love, play on, indeed. And so they did, in an all-Beethoven chamber program the next evening.

The Quintet for Piano and Winds in E-flat major, Op. 16, provided a welcome showcase for the principals who so often play with nobly supportive restraint as the strings soar, but here allowed themselves to unleash more personal poetics: clarinetist Eric Hoeprich, bassoonist Andrew Schwartz, horn player Todd Williams, and especially oboist Debra Nagy. Bezuidenhout graced two Rondos, Op. 51, with a Schubertian Sehnsucht – searching, yearning, trying, but never too hard. Then concertmaster extraordinaire Aisslin Nosky and cellist Guy Fishman joined him for a Piano Trio, the third of Op. 1. Winter tuning challenges notwithstanding, it sounded a pitch-perfect finale that faded into that good night with a gentle optimism, leaving one satisfied but not too sated to hope for more — more chamber outings for these stellar musicians, please, and more Bezuidenhout in Boston.

Advertisement

Could this weekend effectively serve as an audition to replace Harry Christophers, who steps down from the podium as H+H’s music director in 2021? The H+H administration will not comment on the ongoing search. Meanwhile, conductor Jonathan Cohen, another Gen X star of the early-music world continues H+H’s Beethoven celebration with Symphony No. 1, two weeks hence.

HANDEL & HAYDN SOCIETY

With Kristian Bezuidenhout, fortepiano

At Jordan Hall, Feb. 14, and First Church in Cambridge, Feb. 15.

CJ Ru is on Twitter at @cjruse.