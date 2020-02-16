For more than three decades, Oakland-born Raphael Saadiq has been one of R&B’s most prolific artists — not only has he put out a slew of wide-reaching soul albums as a solo artist, he’s also been a member of the New Jack Swing trio Tony! Toni! Toné! and the funk collective Lucy Pearl, and written and produced music for artists like D’Angelo and Solange Knowles. On Saturday at Big Night Live, Saadiq took the long view of his career, packing songs from his early days and his latest album, last year’s searing portrait of addiction and spirituality “Jimmy Lee,” into a sprawling set that showed off his musical versatility and love for his craft.
Saadiq was in high spirits for most of the evening, telling stories about setting his amp on fire during a school talent show (which he won anyway), shouting out his influences like the Gap Band, Ohio Players, and Earth, Wind & Fire, and proclaiming “I’ve still got it!” during a Quiet Storm-y run through of Tony! Toni! Toné!’s 1993 hit “Anniversary.” That point was made early on in the set, when he switched from guitar to keyboard while holding down lead-vocal duties on the wobbly funk of “I’m Feeling Love” and the tense “Skyy, Can You Feel Me,” his bandmates anticipating and following every shift in mood and tone. “Let’s Get Down,” a Tony! Toni! Toné! song from 1996, was transformed into a rock epic, propelled by grunged-up power chords and peaking with Saadiq’s incendiary guitar solo.
“They say I’m the most slept-on writer-producer in the world,” Saadiq noted before launching into a medley of songs he’d worked on over the years, including the vocal group Total’s slinky 1996 track “Total” and Solange Knowles’s crystalline “Cranes in the Sky.” The staying power of D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” the killer slow jam that Saadiq co-wrote for the enigmatic R&B singer’s 2000 watershed “Voodoo,” was made obvious when the band leaned right into its chorus, four notes that caused the crowd to erupt.
Saadiq closed out the night with “Still Ray,” a track from his 2002 solo debut “Instant Vintage.” It’s a strutting yet wide-eyed love song, Saadiq’s proclamations of fealty running the gamut from seductive to goofy. But its refrain — “that’s why I’ll always be with you” — could easily apply to Saadiq’s relationship with music itself, as evidenced by his lengthy, winding career and the many unforgettable songs he’s helped create.
RAPHAEL SAADIQ
With Jamila Woods, DJ Duggz. At Big Night Live, Feb. 15.
