For more than three decades, Oakland-born Raphael Saadiq has been one of R&B’s most prolific artists — not only has he put out a slew of wide-reaching soul albums as a solo artist, he’s also been a member of the New Jack Swing trio Tony! Toni! Toné! and the funk collective Lucy Pearl, and written and produced music for artists like D’Angelo and Solange Knowles. On Saturday at Big Night Live, Saadiq took the long view of his career, packing songs from his early days and his latest album, last year’s searing portrait of addiction and spirituality “Jimmy Lee,” into a sprawling set that showed off his musical versatility and love for his craft.

Saadiq was in high spirits for most of the evening, telling stories about setting his amp on fire during a school talent show (which he won anyway), shouting out his influences like the Gap Band, Ohio Players, and Earth, Wind & Fire, and proclaiming “I’ve still got it!” during a Quiet Storm-y run through of Tony! Toni! Toné!’s 1993 hit “Anniversary.” That point was made early on in the set, when he switched from guitar to keyboard while holding down lead-vocal duties on the wobbly funk of “I’m Feeling Love” and the tense “Skyy, Can You Feel Me,” his bandmates anticipating and following every shift in mood and tone. “Let’s Get Down,” a Tony! Toni! Toné! song from 1996, was transformed into a rock epic, propelled by grunged-up power chords and peaking with Saadiq’s incendiary guitar solo.