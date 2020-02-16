At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash along Interstate 495 near the Tewksbury-Andover line on Saturday night, State Police said.

Troopers were on scene around midnight near exit 40, according to department spokesman David Procopio.

The northbound side of the highway was shut near the crash site. Police were deliberating whether to shut down the southbound side as well in order to land a medical hospital, Procopio said.