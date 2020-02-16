A man shot in Mattapan Saturday night has been pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to Boston police.
Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds at about 9:37 p.m. near 12 Colorado St., said Sergeant John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.
No arrests had been made as of 8:30 Sunday morning, he said in a brief phone interview. No further information was immediately available.
The road was temporarily closed Saturday night as officers and a police dog searched for evidence, the Globe reported.
Boyle said police were seeking witnesses and asked anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or to use the tip line.
Advertisement