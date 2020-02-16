Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian is the new president of the Major County Sheriffs of America, a professional law enforcement association based in Washington, D.C.

Koutoujian, formerly the board’s vice president, was sworn in as president of the seven-person executive board Tuesday at the association’s 2020 Winter Conference, the association said in a statement.

The MCSA is “comprised of sheriffs’ offices representing counties or parishes with populations of half a million people, or more,” according to the statement, and its more-than-100 members represent over 120 million Americans across the country.