Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian is the new president of the Major County Sheriffs of America, a professional law enforcement association based in Washington, D.C.
Koutoujian, formerly the board’s vice president, was sworn in as president of the seven-person executive board Tuesday at the association’s 2020 Winter Conference, the association said in a statement.
The MCSA is “comprised of sheriffs’ offices representing counties or parishes with populations of half a million people, or more,” according to the statement, and its more-than-100 members represent over 120 million Americans across the country.
“Over the next two years, I look forward to working with Vice President [Mark] Napier, the members of the board and our entire membership to ensure our collective voice is heard by policymakers on issues of critical importance to our communities,” Koutoujian said in the statement. “Whether it is dealing with effects of the opioid crisis or implementing officer wellness programs, our members have a vast wealth of knowledge and experience that can and must be shared across the country.”
Koutoujian is the current president of the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association, according to the statement. He also helped found the Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime and Incarceration organization and is on the advisory board for the Council of State Governments Justice Center.
Other executive board members include sheriffs from Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Virginia, and Arizona, which is where Vice President Napier is from, according to the statement.