Employees at LifeLine Ambulance Service called police to report that 29-year-old Corey Godinez of Derry, N.H., who was recently terminated from the company, said "that he had enough firepower to take people out, and that he did not care how many people had to get hurt” as he rode with the colleague in a vehicle on Thursday, police said.

Police in Merrimack, N.H. arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot his former co-workers at an ambulance company after he drove by his old workplace with a loaded handgun and an assault rifle, the department announced on Saturday.

Advertisement

As police spoke with employees on scene, Godinez drove by the company’s building. Police found weapons in Godinez’s car during a traffic stop and, after receiving a search warrant, officers recovered a loaded handgun and AR-15, as well as additional ammunition, officials said in statement.

Police Sergeant William Gudzinowicz said it is clear that Godinez may have planned violence.

“I would definitely say we stopped an active shooter event from happening,” he said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for LifeLine Ambulance said they could not comment further on the company’s association with Godinez, but said he is no longer an employee.

“LifeLine Ambulance Service appreciates the work of the Merrimack Police, and we are cooperating fully with their investigation,” the statement said.

Godinez was charged with attempted first degree assault, attempted second degree assault, criminal threatening, as well as harassment and loitering or prowling, officials said. He is being held on preventative detention and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Tuesday.







