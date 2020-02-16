A Falmouth man is facing drunken driving charges after his pickup truck crashed into a Falmouth home early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the reported crash at the Jones Road home about 1:41 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find the truck crashed into one corner of the single-story home. Pictures from the scene show the truck with extensive damage to its front end and tangled in a small tree and the home’s structure.

Officers arrested the driver, a 36-year-old man, who refused medical treatment from first responders, Falmouth police said in a Facebook post. The only person inside the home was unharmed.