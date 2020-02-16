A Falmouth man is facing drunken driving charges after his pickup truck crashed into a Falmouth home early Sunday morning, according to police.
Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the reported crash at the Jones Road home about 1:41 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find the truck crashed into one corner of the single-story home. Pictures from the scene show the truck with extensive damage to its front end and tangled in a small tree and the home’s structure.
Officers arrested the driver, a 36-year-old man, who refused medical treatment from first responders, Falmouth police said in a Facebook post. The only person inside the home was unharmed.
The town’s building inspector was called in to assess the home’s damage. Investigators with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office also assisted local police.
The driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
