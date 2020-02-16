A Quincy man was arrested for allegedly for kicking a service dog in the head at South Station, the MBTA Transit Police announced Saturday.
William Bagen, 43, is facing a charge of cruelty to animals after he allegedly kicked a woman’s service dog and told her to " Get that (expletive) dog out of my way" on Wednesday, Transit Police said in a press release.
The incident occurred near the Red Line at about 4:40 p.m., MBTA Transit Police said in a press release.
The woman alerted police who were patrolling the station just after the incident and gave them a detailed description of Bagen.
Officers later found Bagen on a bench on the outbound platform eating food, according to the release. They brought him back to the woman who positively identified him.
Bagen was placed under arrest and taken to the Transit Police Department headquarters for booking, according to the release.