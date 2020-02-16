A Quincy man was arrested for allegedly for kicking a service dog in the head at South Station, the MBTA Transit Police announced Saturday.

William Bagen, 43, is facing a charge of cruelty to animals after he allegedly kicked a woman’s service dog and told her to " Get that (expletive) dog out of my way" on Wednesday, Transit Police said in a press release.

The incident occurred near the Red Line at about 4:40 p.m., MBTA Transit Police said in a press release.