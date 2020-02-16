About 4,000 people from around New England attended the 31st annual Tet In Boston festival celebrating the Vietnamese New Year on Sunday in Dorchester, according to event organizers.

The celebration, which ran from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Boston College High School, featured dance performances, singers, games, and opportunities to purchase items from about 60 vendors, according to Khang Nguyen and Kevin Tran, who helped organize the event.

This year’s festival was especially exciting, as it doubly served as an opportunity to celebrate the city’s decision in December to designate the Field’s Corner neighborhood the “Little Saigon Cultural District,” Nguyen said. To commemorate the designation, several community leaders joined in at the festival, including Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, US Senator Ed Markey, and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.