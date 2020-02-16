A young Allston woman went on a terrifying trip early Sunday morning, when a man claiming to be a rideshare driver took an unauthorized detour toward the New Hampshire border with her in the back seat, according to Boston police.

The unidentified woman, who is in her 20s, told police she was out with friends at Paddy O’s on Union Street near Faneuil Hall when she attempted to order a Lyft between 12:50 and 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.

The woman’s cellphone battery died after she ordered the rideshare, but soon a group of men asked her name and told her that the car had arrived, pointing to a sedan that is believed to be silver or tan, possibly a BMW, according to Boyle.