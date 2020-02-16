A young Allston woman went on a terrifying trip early Sunday morning, when a man claiming to be a rideshare driver took an unauthorized detour toward the New Hampshire border with her in the back seat, according to Boston police.
The unidentified woman, who is in her 20s, told police she was out with friends at Paddy O’s on Union Street near Faneuil Hall when she attempted to order a Lyft between 12:50 and 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.
The woman’s cellphone battery died after she ordered the rideshare, but soon a group of men asked her name and told her that the car had arrived, pointing to a sedan that is believed to be silver or tan, possibly a BMW, according to Boyle.
The woman got inside, and the man behind the wheel drove in near silence for about half an hour before stopping at a gas station. There, a young man in an ivory-colored shirt approached the car, telling the woman to stay inside while he began reaching in the window, Boyle said.
The woman instead jumped out of the car and ran from the gas station into the road, where she flagged down a ride back to Allston, Boyle said.
The woman appeared to be unsure exactly where the driver had taken her, Boyle said, but was told by the driver who picked her up that she was near the New Hampshire border.
Once safely back in Boston, the woman declined medical treatment from Boston Emergency Medical Services, Boyle said.
The incident is under investigation.
